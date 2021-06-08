Ireland to raise up to 1.25 bln euros in triple bond auction

Ireland plans to raise between 1 billion euros and 1.25 billion euros ($1.2-1.5 billion) in 10-, 12- and 29-year debt in a bond auction on Thursday, the National Treasury Management Agency said.

Ireland has so far raised 12 billion euros of its 16-20 billion euro target for the year.

($1 = 0.8214 euros)

