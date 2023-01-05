Ireland to raise 3.5 bln euros from 20-year green bond amid bumper demand

DUBLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ireland is set to raise 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion) from the sale of a new 20-year green bond on Thursday, a spokesperson for the country's debt agency said after it received enough orders to sell the security 10 times over.

Ireland plans to raise between 7 billion to 11 billion euros through bond sales this year and the syndicate of banks and brokers mandated to sell the debt on Thursday received 35 billion euros' worth of orders.

The spread on the new green bond, which raises capital earmarked for projects with environmental benefits, was set at 43 basis points over the mid-swap level, the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Bernadette Baum)

