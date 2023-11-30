Ireland to issue 6 to 10 billion euros of bonds in 2024

DUBLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency on Thursday said it plans to issue 6 to 10 billion euros of bonds over the course of 2024.

"We are entering 2024 from a position of strength and have a large degree of flexibility in meeting Ireland's funding needs," said Dave McEvoy, NTMA director of funding and debt management.

"We expect to have a relatively limited borrowing requirement next year as the fiscal outlook remains robust and the Exchequer continues to maintain healthy cash balances."

(Reporting by Graham Fahy Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((graham.fahy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.