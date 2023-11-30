News & Insights

Ireland to issue 6 to 10 billion euros of bonds in 2024

November 30, 2023 — 05:07 am EST

Written by Graham Fahy for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency on Thursday said it plans to issue 6 to 10 billion euros of bonds over the course of 2024.

"We are entering 2024 from a position of strength and have a large degree of flexibility in meeting Ireland's funding needs," said Dave McEvoy, NTMA director of funding and debt management.

"We expect to have a relatively limited borrowing requirement next year as the fiscal outlook remains robust and the Exchequer continues to maintain healthy cash balances."

