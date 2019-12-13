Ireland to enter new decade with lower funding needs

LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - Ireland is planning to issue fewer bonds in 2020 than it did in this year as it enters the new decade on a much better footing than it did the previous one.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said last Monday that it was planning to issue €10bn to €14bn, a marked reduction from the €14bn to €18bn funding range for 2019.

"The reduced funding requirement for 2020 is a consequence of the NTMA's strategy of pre-funding in advance of major bond redemptions," the agency said in a statement.

"The NTMA will redeem almost €20bn of debt during 2020, which includes single redemptions of maturing bonds of €10.6bn in April 2020 and €6.5bn in October 2020."

The agency said 2020 was the last year in which redemptions of significant scale would fall due.

"Post 2020, our annual debt redemptions will be lower," it said.

"This follows our programme of extending the average maturity of Irish government bonds, which has increased to close to 10 years and is now one of the longest average maturities in Europe."

The new decade will start on a much stronger footing for Ireland. The yield on Ireland's 10-year debt has plummeted to a mere 0.04%, having opened 2010 at around 4.77%. The yield went on to peak at almost 14.5% in 2011 as the eurozone sovereign crisis spread to other nations.

The reduction in funding needs is a another boon for the sovereign, which was upgraded one notch by S&P at the end of last month, its first long-term rating upgrade from the agency since June 2015.

Ireland is now rated AA-, putting it closer to France, Belgium and Austria.

The upgrade marked the sovereign's return to the Double A rating category for the first time since entering the Troika programme in late 2010. Ireland paid a steep price for guaranteeing domestic banks' debt in 2008 leaving it on the hook for the financial institutions' reckless lending during the boom years.

Mario Draghi's "whatever it takes" statement in a speech in 2012 marked a turnaround for the eurozone crisis that was cemented further when the European Central Bank started its expanded Asset Purchase Programme in 2015.

(This story will appear in the December 14 issue of IFR Magazine)

