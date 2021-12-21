Ireland to cut 71% stake in AIB over coming months

Adds details

DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ireland is to start selling down part of its 71% stake in Allied Irish Banks AIBG.I over the coming six months, the government said on Tuesday, as it pares back state ownership of the country's largest banks.

The Department of Finance did not say how much of its stake it would sell, but that the move would likely be slower than at rival Bank of Ireland, where the government reduced its stake from 13.9% to 9.3% over several months this year.

"I am now announcing the restart of our phased exit from the state's larger investment in AIB," Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in a statement.

"Given the thinner liquidity in AIB shares, I expect the pace of share sales to be slower than what we've seen at Bank of Ireland, but it is important that we make further progress on what will be a multi-year journey," he said.

The sales will not represent more than 15% of the expected aggregate total trading volume in the bank's shares over the period, the statement said.

AIB welcomed the move in a statement that described it as "an important development in the process of returning the State's investment in the Group."

