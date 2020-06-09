Ireland, Spain bond sales draw strong demand

By Yoruk Bahceli

AMSTERDAM, June 9 (Reuters) - Lower-rated euro zone bonds underperformed on Tuesday as several borrowers launched syndicated bond sales that attracted strong investor demand.

Ireland and Greece were selling 10-year bonds while Spain kicked off a 20-year issue via syndication - whereby borrowers hire a group of banks to sell a bond directly to investors, helping them increase the size of the issue.

Sovereigns are increasingly using syndication as the coronavirus pandemic has caused a spike in their borrowing needs.

The sales drew high demand, with Ireland attracting record orders over 69 billion euros ($78 billion) and Spain attracting demand of over 78 billion euros so far, according to lead managers.

"The timing of these deals makes sense given the notable additional fillip semi-core and peripheral euro zone government bonds enjoyed on the back of the ECB's unexpectedly generous PEPP increase last week," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank, referring to the European Central Bank's emergency purchases.

"Record order books, meanwhile, are now a familiar feature of syndicated offerings and reflect the fact that central bank largesse globally is markedly boosting the pool of liquidity available for investment."

The ECB increased its emergency bond purchases by 600 billion euros last week, boosting southern European debt. Purchases have been crucial to holding down the borrowing costs of highly-indebted member states.

The debt has also been boosted by prospects of a European Union recovery fund, which could provide 500 billion euros in grants to help the worst-hit countries recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian Treasury also announced a new retail-only bond on Monday. Proceeds will be entirely used to fund measures to help economic recovery from the coronavirus.

Southern European bond yields rose, with Italy, Spain and Greece's 10-year yields up 2 basis points. IT10YT=RR, ES10YT=RR, GR10YT=RR. Bond yields usually rise during a sale with investors making room for the new supply. However, Irish bonds outperformed, with 10-year yields down 3 bps. IE10YT=RR

German exports and imports collapsed in April, posting their biggest declines since 1990, according to data, but bonds showed little reaction. Germany's 10-year benchmark was last down 2 basis points to -0.34% DE10YT=RR.

It fell 5 bps during the previous session when ECB President Christine Lagarde defended the aggressive stimulus measures taken by the ECB in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A market gauge of euro zone inflation expectations briefly rose above 1.10% for the first time since March, also boosted since the ECB added to its stimulus measures last week. EUIL5YF5Y=R

($1 = 0.8876 euros)

