US Markets
FB

Ireland should consider forcing Google, Facebook to pay media for content -PM

Contributor
Conor Humphries Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The Irish government should consider copying Australia's plan to force Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to share advertising revenue with local media, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

DUBLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - The Irish government should consider copying Australia's plan to force Facebook Inc FB.O and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google to share advertising revenue with local media, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

Companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter "are sort of free riders on costs incurred by other people," Varadkar, whose country hosts the European headquarters of most of the largest U.S tech companies, told journalists.

"I think the new government will want to study that and see if it makes sense to do something similar in Ireland. On the face of it, it is a good idea," said Varadkar, whose party is in talks with rivals on the formation of a new government.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +35315001518; Reuters Messaging: conor.humphries.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB GOOGL

Other Topics

Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular