Ireland sells 5% of AIB for 397 million euros

DUBLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ireland on Monday sold 5% of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) AIBG.I to institutional investors for 396.6 million euros ($396.24 million), the finance ministry said in a statement.

Dublin began gradually selling shares in AIB for the first time since a 2017 IPO at the start of the year through a share trading plan, and Monday's placing marked the second time in five months that it has sold a larger chunk of shares in one go.

($1 = 1.0009 euros)

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

