US Markets
NWG

Ireland sells 5% of AIB for 397 million euros

Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

November 08, 2022 — 02:44 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds details of placing, background

DUBLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ireland sold 5% of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) AIBG.I to institutional investors for 396.6 million euros ($396.24 million), the finance ministry said on Tuesday, part of a drive to sell down bank stakes acquired during the financial crisis.

Dublin began gradually selling shares in AIB for the first time since a 2017 IPO at the start of the year through a share trading plan, and Monday's placing marked the second time in five months it has sold a 5% stake in one go.

As a result of the placing, at 2.96 euros per share via an accelerated book build, the overall size of Ireland's shareholding will be reduced from to 57% from 62%, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in a statement.

The state's stake stood at 71% at the start of the year.

Ireland pumped 64 billion euros ($64.2 billion), or almost 40% of its then annual economic output, into the country's banks just over a decade ago following a huge property crash.

It sold the last of its shares in Bank of Ireland BIRG.I in September. Its stake in Permanent TSB (PTSB) ILOA.I is to fall to 62% from 75% after NatWest NWG.L took a minority stake in the bank following the completion of its sale of 5.2 billion euros of Irish mortgages to PTSB on Monday.

($1 = 1.0009 euros)

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 236 1915;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWG

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter