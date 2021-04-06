Ireland sees 'grounds for optimism' as Q1 tax take up 1% year-on-year

Adds details, quotes

DUBLIN, April 6 (Reuters) - A 1% increase in Ireland's tax take in the first quarter of the year provides grounds for optimism, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Tuesday, though he noted that annual comparisons were partly distorted by COVID-19 forbearance measures.

COVID-19 restrictions have left most building sites, shops and restaurants closed since late December, with a slow reopening scheduled over the coming three months.

In January and February the restrictions helped push the tax take down by 9% compared to the same period in 2020, which was not affected by the pandemic.

A big jump in tax receipts in March was largely due to forbearance measures introduced a year earlier, which allowed firms to warehouse some tax liabilities, he said.

That turned a 13% fall in value-added tax returns in the first two months of the year into an 8.4% increase for the first quarter as a whole.

Income tax receipts, which had already been running ahead of pre-pandemic levels in February, posted an annual increase of 4% in the first quarter.

"While the cost to the exchequer has been substantial, there are grounds for optimism. The economic impact of the current set of restrictions is not as severe as last year," Donohoe said.

"To be in a position where tax revenues are up, given that our base contains two months of pre-COVID revenue, is a strong performance from our economy and from our national finances."

The tax figures combined with other consumer spending data suggested people were adjusting to lockdown by using local delivery and online services, he added.

Unexpected resilience in income tax helped Ireland to run a lower than forecast budget deficit last year.

On a 12-month rolling basis, Ireland's treasury recorded a deficit of just under 14 billion euros in the year to the end of March, a similar outturn to the previous month.

That was driven by a 14.5 jump in expenditure to fund pandemic support measures.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; additional reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jane Merriman and Jonathan Oatis)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.