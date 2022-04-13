Ireland seeks to further ease energy costs, offset carbon tax

DUBLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - Ireland announced a fresh round of measures on Wednesday to ease the burden of soaring energy and gasoline prices and also offset an increase in carbon tax next month that some opposition parties said should be deferred.

The government cut the value-added tax (VAT) rate on electricity and gas bills to 9% from 13.5% for six months, announced an additional 100 euro ($108.30) payment to poorer households and extended an excise duty cut on petrol and diesel by two months until the end of October.

The measures will cost around 163 million euros and bring the total committed this year to ease the pressure on households and businesses from a jump in annual inflation to a near 40-year high of 6.7% to 1 billion euros.

The government has pledged to gradually increase carbon tax each year until 2030 in a bid to drive behavioural changes, with the proceeds ringfenced to fund initiatives such as plans to retrofit one-third of the country's housing stock by 2030.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the carbon tax rise will add almost 17 euros to an annual gas bill and 21 euros to a fill of home heating oil, while the VAT reduction will lead to savings of 50 to 70 euros on annual gas and electricity bills.

($1 = 0.9234 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

