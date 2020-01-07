Ireland seeking 3 billion euros from new 15-year bond - source

DUBLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ireland will seek to raise around 3 billion euros from a new 15-year bond, a market source said on Tuesday, after the country's debt agency hired a syndicate of banks and brokers to sell the security.

Ireland has kicked off its funding drive with a syndicated sale every year since 2013 and could cover around a quarter of its funding needs for this year after it announced last month that it would borrow between 10 and 14 billion euros in 2020.

Ireland's debt agency said the transaction would be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions, language it regularly uses when kicking off a syndicated sale the next day.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

