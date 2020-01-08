Ireland, Portugal jumbos power sovereign push

By Julian Lewis

LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - Ireland and Portugal turbo-charged syndicated EU sovereign supply close to €10bn after Slovenia's new issue the previous day. Even excluding lead manager interest, the trio attracted an immense €50bn-plus of orders from investors in around 24 hours.

Portugal replicated the €4bn 10-year it issued at the same point last year, while higher-rated and recently upgraded Ireland opted to service appetite for longer-dated debt with a €4bn 15-year offering.

Ireland is rated A2/AA-/A+ versus its peer's Baa3/BBB/BBB, though Portugal's ratings all carry positive outlooks.

Lead managers Davy, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, NatWest and Nomura tightened the Ireland's May 2035 deal to mid-swaps plus 6bp. They began marketing at 8bp area.

Leads Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan and Novo Banco tightened Portugal's October 2030 offering to mid-swaps plus 33bp. Initial guidance was 38bp area, which the leads revised to 36bp area when indications of interest were above €17bn (excluding leads).

ING research estimated fair value for the deals at 5bp for Ireland and 35bp for Portugal.

A lead manager hailed Portugal's return as a "stellar trade".

"It’s a continuation of last year where sovereign deals are getting a huge amount of traction - arguably more than last year, not so much in terms of book sizes necessarily but quality of the book which is higher, the international bid is higher. That’ll come out in the stats and that should also be reflected in the sovereigns that are expected to come later."

At the final update Portugal's order book totalled over €24bn, including €2.25bn of lead interest. This was in line with the sovereign's January 2019 record.

The strength of demand in euros is allowing sovereigns as well as top-tier supranationals and agencies to issue successfully with no or minimal new issue concessions.

"They’re able to take large sizes out of the market without impacting the secondary market. If anything, we’re seeing secondaries perform. Euro govvies will continue to be strong,” the lead said.

He saw the deal's concession at zero to 0.5bp. “It’s really impressive for Portugal. They’re a very rare issuer, 10-year is the sweet spot. €4bn is the max they can do so they don’t have to pay up for size.”

Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency hailed its deal, meanwhile. Over 200 investors featured in its €20bn-plus order book (including €2.6bn of lead interest).

This total compared to the €18bn book that Ireland's €4bn 10-year drew a year ago.

“Investor interest in the transaction was very strong and broadly based. The recent S&P upgrade of Ireland, which has widened the pool of investors in Irish issuance, and the continuing improvements in Ireland’s fiscal position have contributed to a tightening of our spreads versus core Eurozone issuers such as Germany and France," said Frank O'Connor, director of funding and debt management at NTMA.

The sovereign's choice of a 15-year maturity reflected its management of its yield curve, a lead said. With its 10-year point relatively well supplied, "there was space in the curve for 15" - especially as "the whole euro curve is open and execution risk is pretty low".

Pricing was at a small concession to Ireland's interpolated curve.

The deal accounts for a significant portion of the sovereign's €10bn-€14bn 2020 borrowing remit, bankers noted.

