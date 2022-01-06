Ireland plans to launch syndication bond sale in January

DUBLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ireland's debt agency plans to hire a syndicate of banks and brokers to sell a new government bond this month, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said on Thursday.

Ireland regularly kicks off its annual funding drive early in the year with a syndicated sale and could cover around a quarter of its funding needs after it announced last month that it would borrow between 10 and 14 billion euros in 2021.

Ireland will also hold one bond auction during the first quarter, on March 10, the NTMA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

