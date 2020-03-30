Ireland paying unemployment benefit to almost one-fifth of labour force

Recasts with unemployment payment data

DUBLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Ireland is paying unemployment benefit to almost one-fifth of the labour force, mostly under a special scheme to address the coronavirus pandemic, data showed on Monday.

Ireland last week paid 283,000 people the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment and a further 201,000 people the standard jobseeker payments, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said in a statement.

That gives a total of 484,000 people out of a national workforce that was 2.47 million in the final quarter of 2019.

Ireland had a monthly unemployment rate of 4.8% -- a level described by economists as near full employment -- at the end of February, before coronavirus restrictions were imposed.

Over the past three weeks it has told all non-essential workers to stay at home and has closed all bars and restaurants and non-essential shops.

The Central Statistics Office said on Monday it would not be able to publish monthly unemployment estimates as scheduled on March 31.

