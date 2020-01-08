Ireland opens syndicated sale of 15-year bond

DUBLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Ireland began the syndicated sale on Wednesday of a new 2035 bond that a market source said could raise around 3 billion euros.

Ireland has kicked off its funding drive with a syndicated sale every year since 2013 and could cover around a quarter of its funding needs for this year after it announced last month that it would borrow between 10 and 14 billion euros in 2020.

The sovereign has mandated Davy, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Markets and Nomura as joint lead managers for the 15-year bond sale, the lead manager said on Tuesday.

Fellow euro zone issuers Slovenia and Portugal have also launched or mandated banks this week to sell new government bonds.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)

