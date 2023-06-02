News & Insights

NWG

Ireland, NatWest sell 10% of lender Permanent TSB

Credit: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

June 02, 2023 — 02:29 am EDT

Written by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, Conor Humpries, Graham Fahy for Reuters ->

Adds detail

LONDON/DUBLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Ireland's Finance Ministry and Britain's NatWest Group NWG.L said on Friday they had jointly sold 54.6 million shares in Permanent TSB PTSB.Irepresenting 10% of the Irish bank's share capital.

The shareholders will receive close to 110.5 million euros ($121.64 million) from the accelerated share placement, or 55.2 million euros each. They had originally set out to sell a combined 6% of the Irish bank.

The Irish state will continue to hold 57.4% of PTSB while NatWest will retain a 11.7% stake.

PTSB, the smallest of the three domestically owned banks that survived Ireland's financial crash a decade ago, was effectively nationalised in 2011.

The Irish government cut its 99.2% shareholding to 75% in a share offer in 2015 but had not sold any shares in the bank since.

NatWest took a near 17% share in the bank as part of PTSB's recent acquisition of around 7.6 billion euros ($8.37 billion) of loans and assets from NatWest's Irish unit Ulster Bank, which is exiting the Irish market. That diluted the Irish government's holding to 62%.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro in London and Conor Humpries and Graham Fahy in Dublin; editing by Jason Neely)

((Pablo.MayoCerqueiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.