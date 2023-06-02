News & Insights

Ireland, NatWest sell 10% of lender Permanent TSB

Credit: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

June 02, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Ireland's Finance Ministry and British lender NatWest said on Friday they had jointly sold 54.6 million shares in Permanent TSB, or 10% of the Irish bank's share capital.

The shareholders will receive 110.5 million euros from the share placement.

