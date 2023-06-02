Ireland, NatWest sell 10% of lender Permanent TSB

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Ireland's Finance Ministry and British lender NatWest said on Friday they had jointly sold 54.6 million shares in Permanent TSB, or 10% of the Irish bank's share capital.

The shareholders will receive 110.5 million euros from the share placement.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Pablo.MayoCerqueiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.