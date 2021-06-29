Ireland might demand a vaccine to drink inside pubs and restaurants

DUBLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Ireland's government is to decide on Tuesday whether to permit only those who are fully vaccinated to eat and drink inside bars and restaurants.

Speaking to journalists before a cabinet meeting, transport minister Eamon Ryan said the government was considering a recommendation by the National Public Health Emergency Team that would require people to "show vaccination status".

The restrictions could mean delaying Monday's planned re-opening of indoor hospitality to allow time to develop a system to manage the changes. Ireland would be one of the first places in Europe to introduce the measure.

Bars, restaurants, and cafes have been closed in Ireland for much of the past 16 months, with the latest national lockdown in place since late December. Outdoor dining and drinking has been allowed since June 7.

The country has the fifth highest rate of COVID-19 infections of the 31 countries monitored by the European Centre for Disease Control.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((graham.fahy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.