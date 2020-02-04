Ireland launches inquiry into Google's processing of location data

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ireland's Data Protection Commission has launched an inquiry into Alphabet Inc's Google related to the processing of location data, the national authority said on Tuesday. The inquiry will look into whether Google has a valid legal basis to process the location data of its users and whether it meets its obligations as a data controller with regard to transparency, the commission said in a statement https://www.dataprotection.ie/en/data-protection-commission-launches-statutory-inquiry-googles-processing-location-data-and. (Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;)) Keywords: ALPHABET IRELAND/ (URGENT)

