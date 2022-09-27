Ireland increases economic growth forecast for 2022 to 7.7%

DUBLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ireland on Tuesday hiked its growth forecast for the domestic economy for 2022 to 7.7% from 4.2% previously, saying it was mainly driven by a small number of big multinational investments and increases in public expenditure.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced earlier that his department had slashed its estimate for modified domestic demand - its preferred measure of economic activity - to 1.2% from 3.9% as he announced an 11 billion euro budget package.

The department's updated economic forecasts also showed that it expected the budget surplus to increase from 2.2% of modified gross national income next year to 3.7% in 2024 and 4.5% in 2025.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson)

