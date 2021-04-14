US Markets
Ireland considers extending gap between Pfizer vaccine doses

Conor Humphries Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

DUBLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - Ireland is considering extending the gap between inocutions of the Pfizer PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine to more than four weeks to keep its vaccine programme on track while other vaccines are restricted, the health minister said on Wednesday.

"We are looking for options for how we can keep the pace of the vaccine programme going given the news we've had" on restrictions to AstraZeneca AZN.L and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N vaccines, Stephen Donnelly told journalists.

"Certainly extending the interval for Pfizer beyond the four weeks is something that is being looked at," he said.

