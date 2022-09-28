Ireland completes 2022 borrowing early thanks to strong finances

Add detail, quotes

DUBLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ireland's debt agency will not need to issue more debt this year because the projected budget surplus for 2022 means that the 7 billion euros ($6.69 billion) raised so far is sufficient to meet funding needs, it said on Wednesday.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) had planned to raise between 10 billion and 14 billion euros based on government forecasts at the start of this year for public finances to remain in deficit this year and next.

The government on Tuesday forecast that it would deliver a budget surplus of 0.4% of national income this year, rising to 2.2% next year, even after announcing large spending increasesand tax cuts.

"This decision reflects our strong funding position as we prepare to enter 2023 with cash balances of 20 billion euros," NTMA Chief Executive Frank O'Connor said in a statement.

"We continue to have significant flexibility in meeting Ireland's future borrowing requirements and will resume long-term debt issuance from a position of considerable strength in early 2023."

The NTMA said it will not auction any bonds or treasury bills for the rest of the year. It had already cancelled an auction in June after the state's borrowing needs fell.

O'Connor said in July that Ireland had cushioned itself against rising borrowing costs in the years ahead by lengthening the average maturity of its bond portfolio to 10.7 years and building up a cash pile when rates were at unprecedented lows.

While the NTMA will not need to finance deficits in the coming years, based of current projections, it will need to refinance maturing debt.

The finance department on Tuesday said that public debt, at 225 billion euros, remains elevated and is forecastto stand at 86.3% of modified gross national income at the end of 2022.

($1 = 1.0458 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman )

