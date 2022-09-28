Ireland completes 2022 borrowing early due to strong public finances

DUBLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ireland's debt agency said it will not need to issue any more long-term bonds this year because the strength of the public finances and projected budget surplus for this year meant it had already raised enough funds.

The National Treasury Management Agency had planned to raise 10 billion to 14 billion euros this year but said on Wednesday that it had now completed its fundraising at 7 billion euros.

The Irish government on Tuesday forecast that it would deliver a budget surplus of 0.4% of national income this year, even after announcing a large budget package of spending increases and tax cuts.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

