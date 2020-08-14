Ireland boosts grants for firms hit by local COVID-19 lockdown

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ireland on Friday boosted grants available to COVID-19-hit firms for those operating in areas where restrictions were reimposed last week, offering a potential template for future local lockdowns or continued sectoral closures.

Ireland, which reopened its economy at a slower pace than most European Union countries and until recently had one of the lowest infection rates in the bloc, has closed or limited business in three of the country's 26 counties for two weeks.

Firms in the adjoining counties of Kildare, Laois and Offaly will be eligible for a 20% increase in the grants to a maximum total of 30,000 euros ($35,502), and the country's tourism authority will undertake a 1 million euro promotional campaign to drive domestic tourism once the restrictions are lifted.

The package is worth at least 5.5 million euros, Business Minister Leo Varadkar said. The government has committed around 17 billion euros or close to 8% of gross national income in direct spending to date, an unprecedented amount of stimulus.

Ireland intends to deal with future outbreaks through such local lockdowns. Pubs that do not serve food and nightclubs also remain closed throughout the country after the government twice postponed a move to the final phase of its reopening plan.

Varadkar, who is also the country's deputy prime minister, has said that if all pubs cannot reopen by the end of the month, he hopes to agree an additional financial package for them.

New COVID-19 cases have fallen back from the three-month daily high recorded last week and businesses in the impacted areas are confident restrictions will be lifted next week.

"I had a conversation with the Taoiseach (prime minister) the other day and he said what's in front of him does not alert him to any potential extension to the lockdown," County Kildare Chamber Chief Executive Allan Shine told RTE radio.

($1 = 0.8450 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

