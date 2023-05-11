News & Insights

Ireland awards four contracts in first offshore wind auction

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

May 11, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by Padraic Halpin for Reuters

DUBLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Ireland awarded contracts to four offshore wind projects with the potential to produce 3.1 gigawatts of capacity in its first ever offshore wind power auction, the government announced on Thursday.

The schemes were awarded at a weighted average strike price of 86.05 euros per megawatt-hour, below the maximum offer price of 150 euros and surpassing expectations, Energy Minister Eamon Ryan said in a statement.

The contracts were awarded to a 1.3 gigawatts joint venture between EDF Renewables EDF.PA and Fred Olsen Seawind, an 824 megawatt RWE RWEG.DE project and 500 and 450 megawatt farms led respectively by Norway's Statkraft and Corio Generation, which is part of Macquarie's MQG.AX Green Investment Group.

Two projects were unsuccessful.

"The provisional results are not just a hugely positive story for Irish energy consumers, but for Ireland as a whole," Ryan said in a statement.

"The results are further evidence of what many of us have known for a long time; that we, as a nation, can develop and produce enormous quantities of clean energy – securely and at low cost."

