Ireland approves StoneX Group as VASP to operate digital asset business

StoneX Digital International Limited, a subsidiary of StoneX Group (SNEX) has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland, as a Virtual Asset Service Provider to operate a digital asset business. The approval marks the latest step in the StoneX Group’s continued global expansion into digital asset services for institutional clients. The StoneX Digital platform will provide execution and custody services, offering deep liquidity and flexible trading tools with multiple API integration options for seamless connectivity. These services will be integrated into the StoneX Group’s suite of global prime brokerage services, complementing existing offerings across the StoneX product suite, including equities, ETFs, futures, and treasuries. Brian Mulcahy, CEO of StoneX Digital, commented: “StoneX Digital International Limited’s new status as a VASP underscores our dedication to supporting our global client base with secure, compliant, and reliable solutions in the rapidly changing digital asset landscape. This approval continues the expansion of our services into evolving markets, and helps meet the growing demand for institutional-grade digital asset capabilities.”

