Ireland Announces Reopening Plans for July

Vaccinated Americans can travel to Ireland without quarantining beginning July 19.

As we near the halfway point of 2021, vaccination rates continue to rise, and life is slowly beginning to feel normal for many. More countries are easing COVID-19 restrictions and are opening their borders or announcing reopening plans. Ireland will soon welcome visitors, including vaccinated Americans. Check out the details so you can plan your trip to Ireland.

If you've been hoping for an Irish vacation this year, it may soon be possible. Ireland recently announced that vaccinated travelers from the United States and the United Kingdom can more easily visit Ireland starting in July. While American travelers can visit Ireland now, there's a two-week mandatory quarantine requirement and testing rules.

The country plans to use the European Union's digital COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move freely throughout the EU beginning on July 19. The same approach is planned for arrivals from other countries.

Ireland has some of the strictest COVID-19 restrictions among European countries. It plans to relax some of its rules starting on July 5, allowing indoor and outdoor sports and arts events with attendance restrictions. Indoor dining at bars and restaurants is also allowed beginning on this date.

How will entry into Ireland work?

EU residents simply show their digital travel certificates before entering the country. These certificates show if they've been vaccinated, recovered from the virus, or have recently had a negative COVID-19 test.

Vaccinated travelers from outside the EU can also travel freely, as long as they come from countries not deemed high risk for spreading COVID-19. They must show proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated adults from outside the EU must arrive with a negative test, and quarantine until they take a second test.

Ireland requires that unvaccinated children between ages 7 and 18 have a negative COVID-19 test before traveling to Ireland. This is required of all children, regardless of departure point.

How to pay for your trip

If you're thinking of taking a trip to Ireland or somewhere else this year, you may be wondering how to cover the costs. It's no secret that travel costs can add up fast. One option is to book your trip with a travel credit card. You can earn points, and sometimes take advantage of travel perks like airport lounge access.

Another option is to take out a vacation loan. This can fund a trip if you don't have much money saved, but before you sign a loan, consider how much you'll spend in interest.

If you're craving a vacation, we recommend making your reservations soon. As more countries reopen, other travelers will be eager to book their reservations, too. Aim to secure the best prices and dates as early as possible.

