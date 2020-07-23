Ireland announces 5.4 bln euro COVID-19 stimulus plan

Ireland will hand firms hit by the COVID-19 crisis more generous grants, extend a wage-subsidy scheme keeping many afloat, and aim to boost domestic tourism with a "staycation voucher" as part of a fresh stimulus package announced on Thursday.

The plan, which will inject a further 5.4 billion euros into an economy forecast to contract 10% in 2020, also includes a boost to infrastructure spending, an extension of a commercial rates waiver and a temporary cut to the standard rate of VAT to 21% from 23% for six months from September.

"This is an unprecedented set of measures required by unprecedented times," Prime Minister Micheál Martin told a news conference.

