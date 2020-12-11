Ireland agrees 'affordable' two-year public sector pay deal

DUBLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Irish public sector workers will receive a 1% pay increase in each of the next two years under a new pay deal struck between government and trade unions on Friday that will see the 900 million euro cost spread over the next three years.

Like other countries, Ireland has spent aggressively to limit the economic damage from the COVID-19 crisis, turning last year's budget surplus into a forecast deficit of 10.7% of modified gross national income for 2020.

The government is pinning its hope on a sharp post-pandemic economic rebound to repair the damage to the national finances over time and has ruled out tax increases and spending cuts in large parts of its tax base and existing spending areas.

Public sector workers received pay rises of between 6.2% to 7.4% for the duration of the previous pay deal that ran from 2018 to 2020.

The government said the pay measures agreed on Friday are weighted towards those on lower incomes and also provided for a fund amounting to 1% of basic pay to resolve any outstanding issues in particular sectors.

"The overall cost of this proposed public service pay deal is affordable and the proposals are fair," Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said in a statement.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Alistair Bell)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.