Ireland adds Goodbody as primary dealer in government bonds

June 12, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Padraic Halpin for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - Ireland's debt agency recognised local financial services firm Goodbody as a primary dealer in Irish government bonds on Monday, bringing the number of dealers it relies on to sell debt on its behalf to 15.

That total had dropped to 14 two years ago when the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) dropped Davy Stockbrokers following a record central bank fine for breaching market rules.

One of Ireland's two main banks, AIB Group AIBG.I, bought Goodbody in 2021. Davy is now owned by AIB's main rival, Bank of Ireland BIRG.I.

