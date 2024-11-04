IREIT Global Announces Key Leadership Changes

IREIT Global (SG:UD1U) has released an update.

IREIT Global has announced significant changes to its senior management, with Mr. Peter Viens stepping in as the new CEO and Mr. Emilio Velasco taking on the role of Chief Investment Officer. Meanwhile, former CEO Mr. Louis d’Estienne d’Orves transitions to a Non-Executive Director role as he relocates to lead Tikehau Capital’s Asia Pacific operations. These leadership changes are expected to shape IREIT Global’s strategic directions moving forward.

