IREIT Global AGM Highlights Future Strategy

IREIT Global held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Singapore, with the presence of management, directors, and various representatives from legal, auditing, and advisory services. The CEO presented a business update and financial performance overview for the year ended 31 December 2023, promising to publish the presentation slides online post-trading hours. Shareholders were acknowledged for their participation and briefed on the company’s strategic direction.

