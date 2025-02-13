$IRDM stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IRDM stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $33,718,670 of trading volume.

$IRDM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IRDM:

$IRDM insiders have traded $IRDM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRDM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT H NIEHAUS sold 38,355 shares for an estimated $1,127,253

THOMAS FITZPATRICK sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $356,625

SUZANNE E. MCBRIDE (CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER) sold 4,420 shares for an estimated $130,301

$IRDM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $IRDM stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

