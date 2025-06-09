IRDM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.19, changing hands as high as $28.86 per share. Iridium Communications Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRDM's low point in its 52 week range is $19.908 per share, with $35.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.