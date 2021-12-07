IRDM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.21, changing hands as high as $41.90 per share. Iridium Communications Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRDM's low point in its 52 week range is $32.73 per share, with $54.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.50.

