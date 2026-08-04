IRDM Jumped 23% in Three Months. Is More Upside Ahead for Investors?

Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM shares have gained 23.2% in the past three months as investors assessed expanding growth programs, recurring service revenues and two major corporate transactions.

The advance has support from improving top-line trends and a broader service portfolio. Yet weaker earnings, premium valuation and transaction-related risks leave the next move less clear.

What May Be Supporting IRDM's Three-Month Gain

Second-quarter 2026 revenues increased 4% year over year to $225.2 million. Service revenues also rose 4% and represented 72% of total revenues, giving Iridium a sizable recurring base while total billable subscribers expanded 6%.



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Commercial Internet of Things data revenues grew 5% as subscribers increased 9%. Progress in aviation safety, positioning, navigation and timing services and direct-to-device connectivity may also have improved sentiment, though these developments cannot be isolated as the cause of the stock's gain.

Iridium's Growth Engines Still Have Room to Run

The Iridium 9604 module combines satellite connectivity, low-power cellular access and global navigation satellite system positioning in one compact platform. Iridium NTN Direct, planned for later in 2026, could extend standardized satellite links to low-cost Internet of Things and consumer devices.

The commercially available positioning, navigation and timing application-specific integrated circuit broadens potential uses in infrastructure, communications and transportation. Aireon adds space-based aviation surveillance and is expected to contribute at least $100 million in annual service revenues. Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB could eventually add launch and satellite manufacturing capabilities if its pending acquisition of Iridium closes.

Valuation Could Limit IRDM's Next Leg Higher

IRDM trades at 5.9X trailing sales, above the 2.3X sub-industry multiple. That premium indicates that investors already assign substantial value to future service expansion and the expected contribution from Aireon.

The multiple remains below Iridium's five-year median of 6.2X, so the stock is not expensive relative to its own history. Still, recent reductions in earnings estimates make a further rerating harder to justify without clearer profit improvement.

Execution Risks Could Test Iridium's Momentum

Commercial broadband revenues declined 8% in the second quarter, while broadband average revenue per unit fell 7% to $243. Equipment costs rose to $13.5 million from $11.3 million. Net income dropped to $9.7 million from $22 million, primarily because of higher transaction costs.

The Aireon purchase increased financial obligations through a $100 million revolver draw and assumed credit-facility debt. The Rocket Lab transaction adds merger expenses, closing uncertainty and exposure to Rocket Lab's share price because the stock consideration adjusts within a pricing collar. Globalstar, Inc. GSAT is also expanding satellite Internet of Things and direct-to-device capabilities, underscoring the competition for connected-device applications.

IRDM's Mixed Signals Temper the Rally Case

The stock's gains and growth initiatives support a constructive long-term view, but the valuation, earnings pressure and deal-related uncertainties limit the case for chasing the three-month rally.

IRDM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), consistent with a balanced stance. Its Value Score of D, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of F show that favorable characteristics are not broad-based. The weak Momentum and VGM scores suggest limited near-term confirmation for another sustained advance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.