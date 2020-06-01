IRDM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.14, changing hands as high as $24.50 per share. Iridium Communications Inc shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRDM's low point in its 52 week range is $16.87 per share, with $32.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.16.

