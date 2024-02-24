Ircon International (NSEI:IRCON) Price Target Increased by 21.28% to 218.96

The average one-year price target for Ircon International (NSEI:IRCON) has been revised to 218.96 / share. This is an increase of 21.28% from the prior estimate of 180.54 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 148.47 to a high of 295.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.01% from the latest reported closing price of 230.50 / share.

Ircon International Maintains 1.30% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.30%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ircon International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRCON is 0.04%, an increase of 64.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.26% to 6,622K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,547K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRCON by 67.60% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 844K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing an increase of 17.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRCON by 86.39% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 840K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 692K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRCON by 33.89% over the last quarter.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 389K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing an increase of 12.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRCON by 36.32% over the last quarter.

