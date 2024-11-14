IRCE S.p.A. Reports Resilient Profits Amid Weak Demand

IRCE SpA (IT:IRC) has released an update.

IRCE S.p.A. reported a net profit of €7.11 million for the first nine months of 2024, despite a 1.7% decline in consolidated revenue due to lower sales volumes. The company’s EBITDA improved to €18.64 million, reflecting a resilient operational performance amid weak market demand. Looking ahead, IRCE anticipates continued challenges in demand but remains optimistic about long-term growth prospects with new production facilities expected in the Czech Republic and China.

