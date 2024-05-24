News & Insights

Stocks

IRC Reports Lower Q1 Production, Eyes Turnaround

May 24, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

IRC (HK:1029) has released an update.

IRC Limited reported a decrease in iron ore production and sales by 8.2% and 10.4% respectively in Q1 2024, compared to the previous quarter, due to ongoing ore quality and mining contractor issues. The company is poised for a potential turnaround with the preparation of the Sutara deposit, targeting mining operations commencement in Q3 2024. Amidst these challenges, IRC’s cash balance dropped to $49.8 million, with net debt rising to $13.4 million, largely attributed to loan servicing and working capital fluctuations.

