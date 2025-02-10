$IRBT stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IRBT stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,976,961 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IRBT:
$IRBT Insider Trading Activity
$IRBT insiders have traded $IRBT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JULIE ZEILER (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 451 shares for an estimated $3,287
$IRBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $IRBT stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 505,227 shares (-74.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,390,422
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 397,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,452,537
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 386,189 shares (+2712.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,355,982
- CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 362,237 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,147,839
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 353,048 shares (+198.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,067,987
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 300,381 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,610,310
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 210,925 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,832,938
