IRBT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.22, changing hands as low as $94.71 per share. iRobot Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRBT's low point in its 52 week range is $67.55 per share, with $197.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.73.

