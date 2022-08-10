IRBT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.74, changing hands as high as $59.78 per share. iRobot Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRBT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.415 per share, with $98.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.60.

