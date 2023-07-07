IRBT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.31, changing hands as high as $47.08 per share. iRobot Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRBT's low point in its 52 week range is $31.37 per share, with $60.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.37.

