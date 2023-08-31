IRB Brasil Resseguros S (B3:IRBR3) Price Target Increased by 11.94% to 38.25

The average one-year price target for IRB Brasil Resseguros S (B3:IRBR3) has been revised to 38.25 / share. This is an increase of 11.94% from the prior estimate of 34.17 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.49% from the latest reported closing price of 47.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in IRB Brasil Resseguros S. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRBR3 is 0.08%, an increase of 77.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 48.89% to 4,756K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,088K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares, representing an increase of 26.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRBR3 by 65.95% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,087K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing an increase of 37.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRBR3 by 104.42% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 712K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 318K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 288K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares, representing a decrease of 575.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRBR3 by 65.27% over the last quarter.

