IRB-Brasil Resseguros (BOVESPA:IRBR3) Price Target Increased by 7.00% to 40.30

The average one-year price target for IRB-Brasil Resseguros (BOVESPA:IRBR3) has been revised to 40.30 / share. This is an increase of 7.00% from the prior estimate of 37.66 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.85 to a high of 48.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.68% from the latest reported closing price of 41.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in IRB-Brasil Resseguros. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRBR3 is 0.09%, an increase of 11.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.20% to 5,653K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,120K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRBR3 by 6.04% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,117K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 712K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRBR3 by 16.87% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 459K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing an increase of 21.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRBR3 by 33.00% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 292K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRBR3 by 3.16% over the last quarter.

