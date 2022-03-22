Iraq's wheat stockpiles do not exceed three months of consumption - state news agency

BAGHDAD, March 22 (Reuters) - Iraq's wheat stockpiles do not exceed three months of consumption, the Iraqi agriculture minister said on Tuesday as cited by the Iraqi News Agency.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

