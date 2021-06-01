Iraq's total oil exports average around 2.9 mln bpd in May – oil ministry

BAGHDAD, June 1 (Reuters) - Iraqi oil exports stood at around 2.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, little changed from the previous month, the oil ministry said on Tuesday.

Exports from Iraq's southern Basra terminals reached 2.8 million bpd in May, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((ahmed.rasheed@thomsonreuters.com; +964-7901-947-131; Reuters Messaging: ahmed.rasheed.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.