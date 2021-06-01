US Markets

Iraq's total oil exports average around 2.9 mln bpd in May – oil ministry

Ahmed Rasheed Reuters
Iraqi oil exports stood at around 2.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, little changed from the previous month, the oil ministry said on Tuesday.

Exports from Iraq's southern Basra terminals reached 2.8 million bpd in May, the ministry added.

