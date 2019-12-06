US Markets

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric says new PM must be chosen without foreign interference

John Davison Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Khalid Al Mousily

Iraq's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric said on Friday that a new prime minister must be chosen without foreign interference after Adel Abdul Mahdi announced his resignation a week ago.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani urged political leaders to abandon partisan politics in choosing a new head of government and said he would have no involvement in efforts to replace Abdul Mahdi.

